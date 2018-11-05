Ecosynthetix (ECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.48 million during the quarter.

TSE:ECO opened at C$1.73 on Monday. Ecosynthetix has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$2.57.

In other Ecosynthetix news, insider Robert Martin Haire bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,400.00.

About Ecosynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

