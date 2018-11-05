Echostar (SATS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $525.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.50 million. Echostar had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect Echostar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SATS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,466. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.88. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

