eBay (EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eBay to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.97.

Shares of EBAY opened at $29.87 on Friday. eBay has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,754 shares of company stock worth $2,713,338. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

