Earthstone Energy (ESTE) versus Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Head to Head Comparison

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Earthstone Energy does not pay a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

75.0% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 64.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Royal Dutch Shell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $108.08 million 4.73 -$12.51 million $1.43 5.59 Royal Dutch Shell $305.18 billion 0.85 $12.98 billion $3.84 16.21

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Earthstone Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Dutch Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Earthstone Energy and Royal Dutch Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00 Royal Dutch Shell 0 7 8 0 2.53

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus target price of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 71.64%. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus target price of $82.22, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Earthstone Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 6.79% 2.47% 2.12% Royal Dutch Shell 5.74% 9.95% 4.88%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Royal Dutch Shell on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products. The Upstream segment manages the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Downstream segment manages different oil products and chemical activities as part of an integrated value chain, including trading activities, what turns crude oil and other feedstock into a range of products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, and industrial and transport use. The Corporate segment comprises holdings and treasury, self-insurance activities, and headquarters and central functions of the company. The company was founded in February 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

