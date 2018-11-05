DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Aurubis (NDA)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.54 ($84.34).

ETR NDA opened at €53.88 ($62.65) on Thursday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12 month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

