Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Stake Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Duke Realty stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $478,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

