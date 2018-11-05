Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 58,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,740,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,648,000 after purchasing an additional 328,285 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,333.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $348,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.