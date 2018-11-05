Dorel Industries (DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DII.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$26.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dorel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.80.

DII.B traded up C$0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,456. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

