Domtar (UFS) PT Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Vertical Group downgraded Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Domtar to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Domtar from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Domtar has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

