Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 91.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 95,854.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.35.

Shares of DG stock opened at $112.12 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $79.79 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

