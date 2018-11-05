Doliver Capital Advisors LP Has $1.21 Million Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,122,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 563,562 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 840.0% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

VVR stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

