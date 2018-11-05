Doliver Capital Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $17.66 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

