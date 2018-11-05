Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DPLO stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In related news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

