Digital Bullion Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (DBG)

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Bullion Gold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036463 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007743 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Digital Bullion Gold

DBG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Bullion Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

