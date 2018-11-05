DHT (DHT) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DHT from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DHT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

DHT stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $786.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.25. DHT has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DHT had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DHT by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 110,645 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in DHT by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,581,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 1,677,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DHT by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,034,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after buying an additional 420,500 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

