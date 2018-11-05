Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €50.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.59 ($50.69).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €40.20 ($46.74) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

