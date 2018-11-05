Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.16 ($43.20).

DPW opened at €28.06 ($32.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

