Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €37.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.27 ($30.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.16 ($43.20).

Shares of DPW opened at €28.04 ($32.60) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

