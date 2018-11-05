Deutsche Bank’s (DB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday.
DB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. equinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of DB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.35.
Deutsche Bank Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
