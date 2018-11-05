Deutsche Bank’s (DB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday.

DB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. equinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.