Deutsche Bank Reiterates “GBX 2,800” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,980 ($38.94) to GBX 3,130 ($40.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,962.06 ($38.70).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,463 ($32.18) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

