Dermira (DERM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DERM. BidaskClub raised Dermira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Dermira and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Get Dermira alerts:

DERM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,975. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $536.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 761.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dermira will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Dermira during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dermira by 276.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Dermira in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dermira in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dermira by 126.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.