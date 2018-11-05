Denise Strain Purchases 1,000 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Denise Strain bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $20,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FLIC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island Corp has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 28.61%. Analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,297,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First of Long Island by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in First of Long Island by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

