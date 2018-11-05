DeltaCredits (DCRE) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. One DeltaCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaCredits has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaCredits alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026147 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008305 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits (DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

DeltaCredits Coin Trading

DeltaCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.