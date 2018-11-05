Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €51.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.30 ($52.67) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.19 ($57.20).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €37.40 ($43.49) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 12 month high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.