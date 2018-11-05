Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 151.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biglari Capital CORP. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $2,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $843,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 33.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at $7,137,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

