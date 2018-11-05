Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 1,500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,490.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DECK opened at $131.69 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $120.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 311,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after buying an additional 148,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,923,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after buying an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

