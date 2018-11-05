DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.94 and a beta of 2.27. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 31.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,134,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 43.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

