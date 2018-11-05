Day & Ennis LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,785,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,896 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares in the company, valued at $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.48 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $219.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

