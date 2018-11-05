David Willis Splett Sells 2,454 Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (G) Stock

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) Director David Willis Splett sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total transaction of C$28,736.34.
Shares of G stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$12.59. The company had a trading volume of 310,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,268. Goldcorp Inc. has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$19.32.
Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$925.94 million.
Goldcorp Company Profile
Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.
