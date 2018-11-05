David Willis Splett Sells 2,454 Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (G) Stock

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) Director David Willis Splett sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total transaction of C$28,736.34.

Shares of G stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$12.59. The company had a trading volume of 310,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,268. Goldcorp Inc. has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$925.94 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goldcorp from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.92.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

