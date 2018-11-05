Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,740,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,346,000. Natixis increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 577,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 535,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 79,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $103.65 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $529,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $1,906,542.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

