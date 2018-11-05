Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,201,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 45.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,835,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,913,000 after purchasing an additional 848,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,039,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,102,000 after purchasing an additional 802,966 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,043,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,484,000 after purchasing an additional 666,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.45.

AMTD stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Desilva bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.73 per share, with a total value of $283,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

