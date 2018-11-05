DA Davidson Weighs in on AMETEK, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMETEK stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.06. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $64.91 and a 12-month high of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $230,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,679.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $2,442,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,925 shares of company stock worth $4,811,210 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 169.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $40,825,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AMETEK by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after buying an additional 535,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,296,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,544,000 after buying an additional 498,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

