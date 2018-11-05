CyrusOne (CONE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, MED raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.81.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares in the company, valued at $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 664.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,469,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,941 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,889,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,002,000 after purchasing an additional 560,940 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,784,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,121,000 after purchasing an additional 529,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $26,144,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $16,467,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

