Cyder (CYDER) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Cyder has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyder has a total market cap of $0.00 and $269.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyder alerts:

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006994 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Cyder

Cyder (CYDER) is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyder is cydercoin.com

Cyder Coin Trading

Cyder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.