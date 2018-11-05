CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bithumb, CoinBene and Bibox. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $68.48 million and $1.65 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,598,429 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, IDCM, Binance, LBank, CoinBene, BCEX, Koinex, Bibox, Huobi, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Zebpay, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

