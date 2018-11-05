Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $67.93 on Monday. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

