Cwm LLC Has $491,000 Position in FS Investment Co. (FSIC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FS Investment were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Investment by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FS Investment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS Investment by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 771,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS Investment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,687,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Investment alerts:

FS Investment stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. FS Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. FS Investment had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Securities raised their price objective on shares of FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.