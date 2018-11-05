Cwm LLC Has $442,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 747,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 278,434 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 56,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Deborah B. Dunie purchased 1,250 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

