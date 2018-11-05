Cwm LLC Has $324,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 59,080 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.