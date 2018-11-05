Cwm LLC Buys 3,062 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4,374.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $105.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

