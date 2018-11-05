CVS Health (CVS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its Q3 guidance at $1.68-1.73 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $6.98-7.08 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $73.09 on Monday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.