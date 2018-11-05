Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.56% of Curtiss-Wright worth $94,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

