CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 198.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.