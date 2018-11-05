CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CSW Industrials had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSWI opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $731.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.41.

In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $221,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 68,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

