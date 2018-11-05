CSR Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 (CSR)

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

CSR traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching A$3.21 ($2.28). The company had a trading volume of 4,905,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. CSR has a fifty-two week low of A$3.85 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.57 ($3.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

