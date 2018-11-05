CSG Systems International (CSGS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.73. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,191. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 94.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after buying an additional 621,856 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after buying an additional 119,904 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 441.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 138,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 113,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 188.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 55,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

