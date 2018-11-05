Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 27,670 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 5.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $179.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $162.28 and a 1-year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

