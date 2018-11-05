CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Stake Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 74.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1,321.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,760,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,570 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 80.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the third quarter worth about $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $109.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $279,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.