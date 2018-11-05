Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

