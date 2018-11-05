Critical Review: Endava (DAVA) versus The Competition

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Endava to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Endava and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 Endava Competitors 240 964 1620 71 2.53

Endava currently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endava and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $293.10 million $25.55 million 33.97 Endava Competitors $2.09 billion $180.17 million 4.61

Endava’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Endava is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A Endava Competitors -0.37% -33.83% 1.97%

Summary

Endava competitors beat Endava on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Endava

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

